Anna Hammel Anna M., nee Bless, Hammel, 96, of New Athens, IL was born on January 28, 1923 in Apatin, Yugoslavia and passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at her home. Mrs. Hammel was a surgical nurse's aide at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Belleville, IL. She attended St. Agatha Catholic Church. Anna enjoyed crocheting, gardening, cooking and canning. She also liked to travel, especially to Germany. Most of all she loved spending time with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Martin Bless, and her mother, Rosina, nee Matzner, Bless-Smerak. Her husband Henry Hammel whom she married on July 6, 1973 in O'Fallon, IL and who passed away on July 21, 2007. Two sons-in-law Eugene Munier; Henry "Butch" Hammel. Her sister Eva Piry. Her brother-in-law Josef Piry. She is survived by her children Maria Munier of Mascoutah, IL; Josef Link of Belleville, IL; Eva (Larry) Kinzel of New Athens, IL. Her step-daughters JoAnn Moorman of Florida; Sherry (Paul) Pelletier of Wallagrass, ME. Step-daughter-in-law Jeanne Hammel of Surfside Beach, SC. Six grandchildren David Munier; Linda (Don) Wombacher; Jeff (April) Munier; Scott (Kathy) Hammel; John (Tima) Hammel; Christopher (Stephanie) Hammel. Twenty-three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by nieces and nephews in Germany. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Agatha Parish or to the New Athens Home for the Aged. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.heilschuessler.com Visitation: Friends may call at Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in New Athens, IL on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 4:00 p.m to 7:00.p.m (A prayer service will be held at 4:00 p.m) and on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 9:00 a.m to 9:30 a.m. Funeral: A mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Agatha Catholic Church in New Athens, IL on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Father Roger Karban. Interment: Burial will be held at Lakeview Gardens in Fairview Heights, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary