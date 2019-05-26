Anna Heitland Anna L. Heitland, nee Albers, 94, of Belleville, IL, born January 31, 1925, in Fayetteville, IL, died Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Columbia Rehab & Nursing Center, Columbia, IL. Mrs. Heitland was an avid seamstress and enjoyed camping. She was a member of the Belleville Boat Club. Anna was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Harry J. Heitland Sr., whom she married on September 7, 1946, and who died on December 30, 2006; her parents, Henry B. and Angeline, nee Klein, Albers; one brother, Richard Albers; and a sister-in-law, Clara Albers. Surviving are three sons, Raymond J. Heitland of Pensacola, FL, Harry J. Jr. (Mary) Heitland of Belleville, IL, and Ron B. (Gail) Heitland of Littleton, CO; five grandchildren, Jeff Heitland, Mark Heitland (Emmy Rybak), Kevin (Ashley Benbow) Heitland, Julie Heitland (Brent Smolarek), and Kathryn Heitland (fiancé, Aaron Brockie); two great-grandchildren, Aiden and Mia; one brother, Victor Albers; and nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Rev. Kenneth York officiating. Burial will be at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary