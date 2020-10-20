Anna HeltonAugust 30, 1933 - October 13, 2020Belleville, Illinois - Anna Mae Helton, nee Minning, age 87, passed away on 13 Oct 2020. She was born to Lena and Ben Minning on 30 Aug 1933 north of Wright City, MO, on her grandfather, Henry Bote's, farm.At the age of 4, her parents moved to a farm south of Wright City, MO, in the Meridian School District where she attended 8 years of school. She then went to Wright City High School where she graduated in 1951.She went on to work in St. Louis, where she met her husband, Gerald Helton. They were married on 23 May 1954.In 1960, Anna Mae and Gerald moved to Cahokia, IL, where they raised their four children and lived 38 years.Anna Mae is survived by her children - Gary (Cathy) Helton of Shiloh, IL, Cathy Helton Hendrix of Millbrook, AL, Pamela Helton of Belleville, IL, Larry (Debbie) Helton of Waterloo, IL, Bob Hendrix of Prattville, AL; seven grandchildren - Michael (Cher) Helton of Reno, NV; Alicia (Slade) Riley of Rio Linda, CA; Gerry (Jackie) Helton of Sacramento, CA; Nicholaus Helton of Sacramento, CA; Tera (Darren) Aulenbacher of St. Louis, MO; Kyle (Katie) Hendrix of Prattville, AL; Eric (Hollie) Helton of Waterloo, IL; nine great-grandchildren - Brennan Riley, Owen Riley, Shane Helton, Corrina Helton, Gabriel Helton, Emiko Helton, Connor Hendrix, Bentley Brawley, Hattie Helton; cousins Ima Jean Bote, Donald Ray Bote, Cheryl Stuermann; long-time childhood friend, Fern Osthoff.Anna Mae was an only child but she had wonderful in-laws. She is survived by Kay Moschetti, Bob and Marie Helton, Bill and Vivian Helton, Vaughn and Carla Helton, and many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.Funeral service will be at 10:00 on 22 Oct 2020 at Braun Family Funeral Home in Columbia, IL. Burial will be at 2:00 that afternoon in Wright City, Missouri.