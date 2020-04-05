Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Hudyma
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Hudyma

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Hudyma Obituary
Anna Hudyma Anna T. Hudyma, nee Wykry, 100, of Belleville, IL, born May 4, 1919, in St. Louis, MO, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Dammert Geriatric Center, Belleville, IL. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph Godnish; her second husband, Peter Hudyma; her parents, Joseph and Mary, nee Evanicke, Wykry; a brother, Frank Wykry; a sister, Justine Reed; and a niece, Elizabeth Greaves. Surviving are her nephews and niece, Paul (Donna) Goldak, Michele (Patrick) Condon, John (Toni) Goldak, and Frank Wykry; great-nieces and great-nephews, Susan, Sarah, Bryan, Caitlin, Johnny, and Michael; and great-great-nephews, Lucas, Alex, Benjamin, Miles, and Thomas. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at the Dammert Center for their loving care and concern for Anna. Memorials may be made to Dammert Geriatric Center. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Funeral: Private family services will be held. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -