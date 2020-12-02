Anna Josephine McGinnis

January 14, 1925 - November 24, 2020

Labanon, Illinois - Anna Josephine McGinnis nèe Flinn, 95, passed peacefully in her sleep Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Lebanon Care Center in Lebanon, Illinois. She was formerly of Cahokia, Illinois and was born January 14, 1925 in Batesville, Arkansas. Anna Jo was retired from Ralston Purina Company and Cahokia Public Library. She was a member of Bethel United Church of Christ in Cahokia, Illinois for many years, and in most recent years Christ United Methodist Church in Belleville, Illinois.

With a love for traveling, Anna Jo began her expeditions at the young age of sixteen with a trip to Tijuana, Mexico. In her life, she traveled throughout the United States and abroad to Austria, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.

Anna Jo was an avid volunteer. She served with the Parent Teacher Association as her six children went through school. When her son was diagnosed with cancer, Anna became a member of the American Cancer Society. After his death, she continued to fundraise for cancer research. In her later years, Anna Jo, volunteered with the Area Agency on Aging (Illinois).

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert (Bob) McGinnis; two sons, Tim and Kevin; her parents, Monroe & Rue (Hanks) Flinn; three brothers, Monroe, Dale, and Robert Flinn; and three sisters, Yvonne Bognar, Ellen Woodland, and Evie Brogan.

She is survived by her children: Marsha (Don) Champion of Sarasota, Florida; Dan McGinnis of Mascoutah, Illinois; Colleen (Tim) Murphy of Centennial, Colorado; Rob McGinnis of East Carondolet, Illinois; daughter-in-law Mary McGinnis of Millstadt, Illinois; 16 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and one great- great-granddaughter. Anna was a dear aunt, cousin, sister-in-law, and friend to many.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Community Interfaith Food Bank to assist families struggling during the upcoming holiday season.

Visitation will be on Friday, December 4th from 10:00am–11:30am at Braun Family Funeral Home, 265 Quarry Rd. Columbia, IL. Due to COVID restrictions, masks are required, and social distancing is encouraged.

A Christian funeral service will be held at 12:00pm at Braun Family Funeral Home, officiated via Zoom by grandson Pastor Don Champion and eulogy by great-grandson Joshua McGinnis.

If you are unable to attend in person, please click this link to join the family via Zoom:

Funeral Service for Anna McGinnis

Kindly join the virtual service 15 minutes early (11:45am) to view a video tribute to Anna. Burial will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO at 1:15pm







