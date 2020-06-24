Anna Kussmann Anna Kussmann, 86, of Collinsville, IL, born June 19, 1934 in Yugoslavia to the late Franz and Teresa (nee Harjung) Schanz, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, in O'Fallon, IL. Anna was the middle daughter of 9 children and her family moved around Europe during and after World War II before settling in the United States in 1956. Because of her extensive travels, Anna was able to speak five languages. She was passionate about everything she did from work to cooking and believed that if you were going to do something, then it should be done right. Anna was very devout and loved her family more than anything. In addition to her parents, Anna is preceded in death by her husband whom she married February 6, 1954 in Germany, Jakob Kussmann. Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Robert (Diane) Kussmann of Caseyville, IL; daughter Ursula (Jim) Withers of Bensonville, IL; grandchildren, Heidi (Tom) Kapsalis; Nikki (Matt) Hamater; two great-grandchildren, as well as many friends and extended family. Service: In honor of her wishes, a private service will take place in Chicago, IL at a later date.