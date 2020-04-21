Anna Jean McDaniel Anna Jean McDaniel, 90, died at 8:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at her residence. She was born October 20, 1929 in Alton the daughter of the late Alphonse and Mary (Rathgeb) Joyce. On February 10, 1951 she married Delbert E. McDaniel and he preceded her in death on March 6, 2012. Surviving are one daughter, Liz Harry (Ted) of Belleville, IL and one son, Lonnie McDaniel (Jayne) of Belleville, four grandchildren, Sara Stone (Aaron), Thomas McDaniel (Trista), Hannah Harry and Nicholas Harry and four great grandchildren, Madison Stone, McKenzie Stone, Kohin McDaniel and Tretin McDaniel, two brothers and 5 sisters. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com Service: All services will be private. Gent Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 21, 2020.