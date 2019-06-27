Anna Marie Mudd Anna Marie Mudd, 91, of Ruma, Illinois, passed away at 4:45 am, Monday, June 24, 2019 at Oak Hill, Waterloo, Illinois. She was born to the late Hubert N. and Elva Margaret (nee Longloy) Glasgow on June 15, 1928 in Modoc, Illinois. Marie married Percy A. Mudd on August 13, 1949 at St. Leo Catholic Church, Modoc, Illinois; he precded her in death on September 9, 2014. Marie had been a supervisor at the Ruma Convent for 11 years. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Ruma, Illinois. She was an avid quilter at the church and a member of the Altar Sodality. She enjoyed cooking and playing bingo. She was a typical Farmer's wife, but her greatest joy in life was her family. She is survived by her 5 children; Neil (Linda) Mudd Ruma, IL, Joan Mudd Ruma, IL, Kathleen (Roy) Shoemaker Fairview Heights, IL, Dennis Mudd Prairie du Rocher, IL and Kevin Mudd Evansville, IL; 1 sister, Ruth Menke Waterloo, IL; 4 grandchildren Daniel Shoemaker (T.J. Hampton), Douglas (Kathie) Shoemaker, Becky (James) Popejoy and Camille Mudd (Fiance Ethan Donjon); 6 Great Grandchildren: Michaela, Ava, Bryan, Katlyn, Allison and Lillian; Several Brothers-in-law, Sisters-in-law, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Friends She is also preceded in death by Parents, Husband, 1 Brother Harold Glasgow and 1 Brother-in-law Norman Menke. Memeorials can be made to Family Choice, or . To view this obituary and sign the register book, visit www.wpfh.net Visitation: will be 4-8pm Friday, June 28, 2019 and again Saturday 8-9:30 at Pechacek Funeral Homes, Red Bud, Illinois Funeral: Mass 10am, Saturday, June 29, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Ruma, Illinois with Msgr. Dennis Schaefer and Fr. Clyde Grogan officiating. Interment will be in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery Ruma, Illinois. Arrangements handled by PECHACEK FUNERAL HOMES

