ANNA NEIER- Anna May C. Neier, age 82, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, August 05, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8-9:30 AM on August 06, 2019, at Spengel -Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on August 06, 2019, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL. Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 2, 2019
