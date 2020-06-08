Anna Podnar
Anna Podnar Anna (Dutko)Podnar, 95, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020. She was born in Hartshorne, Oklahoma on September 17, 1924, and was raised in Madison, Illinois. Anna was preceded in death by her parents Michael and Anna (Onesky) Dutko, her husband of 71 years, Joseph Podnar, daughter Mary Stevenson, son - in-law, Allan Stevenson, granddaughter Julianna Podnar, sister Mary Perdue, and brothers, Mike, John, Kelly, Frank, and Howard Dutko. Anna is survived by her two sons, Joseph (Eva) Podnar of Camano Island, WA, and Mark (Christine) Podnar of Baton Rouge, LA; eight grandchildren, Erin Stevenson, Kelly (Julie) Stevenson, Kerry Stevenson, Nicole (James) Fleetwood, Neil (Dennetta) Podnar, Rachel (Gerard) Satterlee, Michael (Amanda) Podnar, Sarah Podnar; six great grandchildren, Trinity, Anastasia, and Ronin Stevenson, Abigail Podnar, Aubry and Lauren Satterlee. Anna had a wide array of hobbies that kept her busy. She was a member of a bridge club for many years. She was a devoted bowler and played on several teams. She loved to sew and needlepoint; her quilts are legendary. She quilted for exactly 50 years and no two quilts were alike. Later in life, she took to making jewelry (beading) necklaces that she gifted to everyone she met. She was an avid reader and enjoyed watching football and basketball. A margarita at Casa La Vida's was a favorite pleasure. She was a great Mom and Grandmother. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. The family would like to thank the staff of Amber Terrace and The Hospice of Baton Rouge for their exceptional and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please consider a donation honoring Anna to The Hospice of Baton Rouge, 3600 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70806. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com. Final resting place will be Calvary Catholic Cemetery Edwardsville, Illinois


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 8, 2020.
