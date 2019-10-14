|
|
Sister Anna Clara Rick, O.S.F. Sister Anna Clara Rick, O.S.F. (90), of the Hospital Sisters of St. Francis died on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 10:32 AM at St. Francis Convent, Springfield, IL. Sister Anna Clara was born in Valmeyer, IL, on January 28, 1929, the daughter of Vincent and Clara Marquardt Rick. She entered the Congregation on February 2, 1946 and professed her religious vows on October 4, 1948. Sister was a graduate of St. John's Hospital School of Nursing in 1956. She went onto earn a Post Graduate Degree in Surgery from HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL, in 1957. She began her career as a nurse in the Surgery Departments at HSHS Hospitals in Illinois and Wisconsin. She served as an instructor at Copley Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Aurora, IL, from 1971 until 1975 during which time she attended Aurora College and earned a Bachelor's Degree in 1973. She returned to surgical nursing in 1976 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Joliet, IL where she served until 1979. She then returned to St. Francis Convent in Springfield, IL, in 1979 and worked in various departments until 1985 when she served at HSHS St. John's Hospital, Springfield, IL, as a Medical Records Coder. In 1989 she returned to St. Francis Convent and served as Sacristan until 1993 when she relocated to Breese, IL and served in the Social Services /Pastoral Care Department of Breese Nursing Home until 1997 when she retired from active duty. She continued to serve in a volunteer capacity at Breese Nursing Home until 2004 when she returned permanently to St. Francis Convent in Springfield, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers: Albert, Emil, Armin and Erwin Rick, and four sisters: Florence Schevbe, Elsie Stork, Alice Doffin, and Rita Breitenstein. She is survived by two sisters, Coletta Rau of Columbia, IL and Eunice Warren of Smyrna TN, many nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews, as well as her Franciscan Sisters with whom she shared her life for over 73 years. Visitation: will be held at St. Francis Convent from 4:00-7:00 PM with a Wake Service at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Service: The Eucharistic Celebration and Rite of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father André Schludecker, OFM on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 1:00 PM in St. Clare of Assisi Adoration Chapel at St. Francis Convent. Burial will be in Crucifixion Hill Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Staab Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 14, 2019