|
|
Tina Hukel Anna Marie "Tina" Hukel, nee Buettner, 83, of Belleville, born March 30, 1936, in Sesser, IL, died Saturday, August 31, 2019, at her residence. Mrs. Hukel was a homemaker and a member of St. Peter's Cathedral, Belleville, IL. For 52 years, Tina was a business partner with her brother, Frank. They owned many businesses together over the years, most recently Frank's Mini Shop in Belleville, IL. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Debra M. Hukel; her parents, Frank E. and Marie Ann, nee Billhartz, Buettner; two sisters, Marcella Milligan and Shirley (Joseph) Pettibone; and three brothers, Francis, Richard and Philip Buettner. Surviving are her husband of almost 60 years, Charles L. Hukel, whom she married on December 26, 1959; a son, Charles F. "Chuck" Hukel of Belleville, IL; a daughter, Brenda Lee (Steve Moule) Hukel of Broad Brook, CT; a granddaughter, Martina Hukel; a sister, Mary Lou (Robert) Carter; and two sisters-in-law, Marianne and Ruby Buettner. Memorials may be made to VITAS Healthcare. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Visitation: Friends may visit with the family from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Msgr. John Myler officiating. Burial will be at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 4, 2019