Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Hukel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Tina Hukel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Tina Hukel Obituary
Tina Hukel Anna Marie "Tina" Hukel, nee Buettner, 83, of Belleville, born March 30, 1936, in Sesser, IL, died Saturday, August 31, 2019, at her residence. Mrs. Hukel was a homemaker and a member of St. Peter's Cathedral, Belleville, IL. For 52 years, Tina was a business partner with her brother, Frank. They owned many businesses together over the years, most recently Frank's Mini Shop in Belleville, IL. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Debra M. Hukel; her parents, Frank E. and Marie Ann, nee Billhartz, Buettner; two sisters, Marcella Milligan and Shirley (Joseph) Pettibone; and three brothers, Francis, Richard and Philip Buettner. Surviving are her husband of almost 60 years, Charles L. Hukel, whom she married on December 26, 1959; a son, Charles F. "Chuck" Hukel of Belleville, IL; a daughter, Brenda Lee (Steve Moule) Hukel of Broad Brook, CT; a granddaughter, Martina Hukel; a sister, Mary Lou (Robert) Carter; and two sisters-in-law, Marianne and Ruby Buettner. Memorials may be made to VITAS Healthcare. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Visitation: Friends may visit with the family from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Msgr. John Myler officiating. Burial will be at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now