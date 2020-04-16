Anna Vigna
1924 - 2020
Anna Vigna Anna A. Vigna, 95, passed away at 9:40 a.m. Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Riverside Rehab & Healthcare in Alton. Born Sept. 9, 1924 in East St. Louis, IL, she was a daughter of Alois and Hilda (Nickel) Deubel. She married John F. Vigna Oct. 10, 1942. He preceded her in death Nov. 12, 1998. Anna was a fabulous quilter. She also was a talented artist, both in adult coloring books and painting. She wrote poems as well, and she was proud that one of her poems was published. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary for both the VFW and American Legion. Survivors include her children, Michael (Sandy) Vigna of Lake of the Ozarks, MO, Jo Ann (Jim) Hrasky of Bethalto, John Vigna of Swansea, Lyn Vigna-Smith and her husband Howard Smith of Bethalto, and Lori Vigna of Alton; four grandchildren, Christine, Michael Jr., Sean, and Melanie; and 7 great grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters; and two brothers. Memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the 5 A's of Alton. Professional services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com Paynic Home for Funerals

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 16, 2020.
