Anna Winans Anna M. Winans, nee Monte, age 61, of Caseyville, IL, born on October 19, 1958 in East St. Louis, IL, died on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Care Center of Center Grove, Edwardsville, IL. Anna worked as a dietary aide at Cambridge House in O'Fallon, IL and Charles Gardens in Fairview Heights, IL. She enjoyed playing bingo and working in the yard. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Anna Monte, nee, Konieczny; and her brother, Leroy Monte. Anna is survived by her husband, Richard L. Winans of Caseyville, IL; her siblings, William (Estelia) Monte, Donna (David) Frein and Raymond (Deborah) Monte; her sister-in-law, Lois Monte; brother-in-law, Roy (MaryAnn) Winans, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. A special thanks to the nurses and staff at Care Center at Center Grove, Edwardsville, IL. Condolences may be made to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Memorials may be made to Vitas Hospice. Visitation: Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL with standard CDC rules in place upon entrance. Service: Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Interment will be held in St. Adalbert Cemetery, Fairview Heights, IL.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 24, 2020.