Annabelle June Andersen Jume Andersen, 81, of Trenton, Illinois, born June 21, 1937, in Frazeysburg, Ohio, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Aviston Countryside Manor. June worked in the banking industry for years with Fairview Heights Community Bank, which over time became Magna Bank and then Union Planters Bank. After retiring, she cheered on her favorite baseball team, the St. Louis Cardinals. She was an avid reader and enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and birdwatching. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great granddaughter. June was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, who will be missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Noah and Margaret, nee Emerson, Wingeier; her brothers, Donald, John, and Bill; and sisters, Esther, Ruth Ann, and Avonell. Surviving to cherish her memory are her husband, Theodore "Ted" Andersen, of Trenton, Illinois, whom she married on September 19, 1958; her children, Douglas (MaryAnn) Andersen, of Collinsville, Illinois, Gregory (Karen) Andersen, of Trenton, Illinois, and Pamela (Paul) West, of Trenton, Illinois; her grandchildren, Joshua (Ashley) West, of Aviston, Illinois and Hannah West, of Trenton, Illinois; a great grandchild, Adaline West; her brother, Richard (Debbie) Wingeier, of Auburn, California, a brother-in-law, Howard (Melanie LaRocca) Andersen, of North Redding, Massachusetts; a special niece, Dezi Wingeier, a special nephew, Michael (Colleen) Marlatt; and many other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Hospice of Southern Illinois or to the donor's choice. Condolences may also be expressed online atwww.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com. Visitation: Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, Friday, May 24, 2019 at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, Belleville, Illinois. Funeral: A memorial service will be held at 12 noon, Friday May 24, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Mark Smith officiating. Inurnment will follow in Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, Illinois.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 22, 2019