1/1
Annalisa Cook
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Annalisa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Annalisa Cook Annalisa Cook, age 59, went into the loving arms of her Heavenly Father on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Annalisa was born August 15, 1960 in Hays, Kansas, to Gary and Raynetta, nee Bennett, Manweiler. Annalisa grew up in Dodge City, Kansas, and during grade school, she took piano lessons and became an accomplished piano accompanist. She graduated from Dodge City High School in 1979 and attended Sterling College in Kansas where she met her husband, Joseph. She moved to Texas and graduated from Texas Lutheran University in 1984. She and Joseph traveled with the Air Force and had assignments in Oklahoma, Florida, England, and New Mexico. After retiring from the military, contract work brought them to Illinois and Germany. Annalisa home- schooled her children and served as the church accompanist at every place they lived. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter Charlotte Sparrow Cook. Surviving are her husband Joseph Cook, whom she married October 1, 1983; her two children Rachel (Johnathon) Wesley of Dupo, Ill., and Caleb (Courtney) Cook of O'Fallon, Ill.; one grandson Noah Joseph Cook; sister Rayna Lee Dominguez of Dallas Texas; parents Gary and Raynetta Manweiler of Hot Springs, Arkansas; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Memorial donations are suggested to BJC Hospice. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.wfh-ofallon.com. Visitation: The family will receive friends from 6:00 8:00 pm, Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon, Ill. Funeral: 10:00 am, Friday at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon Ill., with Scott Adkins officiating. Burial will follow at the O'Fallon City Cemetery, O'Fallon, Ill. Wolfersberger Funeral Home

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Wolfersberger Funeral Home - O'Fallon
Send Flowers
AUG
14
Funeral
10:00 AM
Wolfersberger Funeral Home - O'Fallon
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wolfersberger Funeral Home - O'Fallon
102 West Washington Street
O'Fallon, IL 62269
(618) 632-3681
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved