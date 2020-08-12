Annalisa Cook Annalisa Cook, age 59, went into the loving arms of her Heavenly Father on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Annalisa was born August 15, 1960 in Hays, Kansas, to Gary and Raynetta, nee Bennett, Manweiler. Annalisa grew up in Dodge City, Kansas, and during grade school, she took piano lessons and became an accomplished piano accompanist. She graduated from Dodge City High School in 1979 and attended Sterling College in Kansas where she met her husband, Joseph. She moved to Texas and graduated from Texas Lutheran University in 1984. She and Joseph traveled with the Air Force and had assignments in Oklahoma, Florida, England, and New Mexico. After retiring from the military, contract work brought them to Illinois and Germany. Annalisa home- schooled her children and served as the church accompanist at every place they lived. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter Charlotte Sparrow Cook. Surviving are her husband Joseph Cook, whom she married October 1, 1983; her two children Rachel (Johnathon) Wesley of Dupo, Ill., and Caleb (Courtney) Cook of O'Fallon, Ill.; one grandson Noah Joseph Cook; sister Rayna Lee Dominguez of Dallas Texas; parents Gary and Raynetta Manweiler of Hot Springs, Arkansas; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Memorial donations are suggested to BJC Hospice. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.wfh-ofallon.com
. Visitation: The family will receive friends from 6:00 8:00 pm, Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon, Ill. Funeral: 10:00 am, Friday at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon Ill., with Scott Adkins officiating. Burial will follow at the O'Fallon City Cemetery, O'Fallon, Ill. Wolfersberger Funeral Home