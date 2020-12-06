Anne Markezich
November 11, 1934 - December 5, 2020
Glen Carbon, Illinois - Anne "Shirley" M. Markezich, nee Conway, age 86, of Glen Carbon, IL born Nov 11, 1934, in East St. Louis, IL, died Saturday, December 5, 2020 in Maryville, Illinois.
Mrs. Markezich was a retired computer specialist for Civil Service at Scott Air Force Base. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary American Legion Post 961, Fairmont City, IL; and the USS Windham Bay Reunion Group; the LSM-LSMR Association and her Red Hat Ladies club.
Mrs. Markezich was preceded in death by her husband, John N. Markezich; a son in infancy, William George Markezich; her parents John and Anne, nee Starr, Conway; her sister Rosemary and brother-in-law Don Elder.
She is survived by her children, John Markezich of Mt. Olive, IL, Paul (Roxie)Markezich of Troy, IL, Nick Markezich of Collinsville, Caroline (Mike) Mason of Caseyville, IL, Chuck (Sherry) Markezich of Maryville, IL, and Jim Markezich of Collinsville, IL.
Shirley was proud grandmother of Michael, Kenny, Angela, Jennifer, Alicia, Matthew, Jason, Chelsie, Hanna, Tracey, Dale, Jessica and eleven great- grandchildren.
The family would like to extend thanks to Vitas Hospice for their loving care and support.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com
.
Memorials may be made to Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Fairmont City, IL.
Visitation: will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL.
Private family services will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 with Fr. Harold Fisher O.M.I. presiding.
Interment will be Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Mt Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, IL.