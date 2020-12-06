1/1
Anne Markezich
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anne Markezich
November 11, 1934 - December 5, 2020
Glen Carbon, Illinois - Anne "Shirley" M. Markezich, nee Conway, age 86, of Glen Carbon, IL born Nov 11, 1934, in East St. Louis, IL, died Saturday, December 5, 2020 in Maryville, Illinois.
Mrs. Markezich was a retired computer specialist for Civil Service at Scott Air Force Base. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary American Legion Post 961, Fairmont City, IL; and the USS Windham Bay Reunion Group; the LSM-LSMR Association and her Red Hat Ladies club.
Mrs. Markezich was preceded in death by her husband, John N. Markezich; a son in infancy, William George Markezich; her parents John and Anne, nee Starr, Conway; her sister Rosemary and brother-in-law Don Elder.
She is survived by her children, John Markezich of Mt. Olive, IL, Paul (Roxie)Markezich of Troy, IL, Nick Markezich of Collinsville, Caroline (Mike) Mason of Caseyville, IL, Chuck (Sherry) Markezich of Maryville, IL, and Jim Markezich of Collinsville, IL.
Shirley was proud grandmother of Michael, Kenny, Angela, Jennifer, Alicia, Matthew, Jason, Chelsie, Hanna, Tracey, Dale, Jessica and eleven great- grandchildren.
The family would like to extend thanks to Vitas Hospice for their loving care and support.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com.
Memorials may be made to Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Fairmont City, IL.
Visitation: will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL.
Private family services will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 with Fr. Harold Fisher O.M.I. presiding.
Interment will be Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Mt Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, IL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Kassly Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kassly Mortuary
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
618-398-1122
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved