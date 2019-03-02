Anne Elizabeth Stevenson Anne Stevenson, age 68, of O'Fallon, born May 5, 1950 in Bala Cynwyd, Penn., died February 27, 2019 at Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, Mo. Loving Wife-Mom-Nana and Teacher. Anne grew up in New Jersey and graduated from Mainland Regional High School in Linwood, N.J. After meeting on a blind date, she became engaged to James B. "Rat" Stevenson, a young Air Force pilot. While visiting him at Ching Chuan Kang Air Base, Taiwan, on a bit of a whim, they married in a joyful and impromptu celebration. While her girls were younger, she was an active Girl Scout leader and classroom volunteer. She worked for several years as a teacher's aide at Estelle Kampmeyer School in O'Fallon. As the girls grew older, Anne returned to school to earn her Mathematics degree, graduating Magna Cum Laude from McKendree University. She taught high school math in Litchfield, Ill., retiring in 2011. Anne was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1998; and with strength and courage was a proud survivor until 2012 when she was diagnosed with lung cancer which she fought valiantly and determinedly for many years. She was happy to recently be reacquainted with family members Eric Gleed and family from Orem, Utah. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Eleanor, nee Hargadon, Eachus; her brother Jack and identical twin sister Margie. Anne is survived by her husband Lt. Col. James B. "Rat" Stevenson, USAF (retired); her daughters Kelly Anne (Paul) Olsen of Columbia, S.C, and Laura (Jason) Palmero of Glen Carbon, Ill., grandchildren Reagan Wallace Olsen, Jason Matthew Palmero, II and Eleanor Grace Palmero; siblings Joseph (Nancy) Eachus, David (Christine) Eachus, and Lisa Eachus. Memorial donations are suggested to . The online guest book may be signed at www.wfh-ofallon.com . Visitation: The family will receive friends from 6:00 8:00 pm, Monday, March 4, 2019 at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon. Funeral: Noon, Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at the funeral home with Msgr. William J. Hitpas officiating. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO. WOLFERSBERGER FUNERAL HOME, O'Fallon, Illinois.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 2, 2019