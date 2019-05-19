Anne von Brecht Anne M. von Brecht, nee Metcalf, age 67, of Belleville, IL, born on October 7, 1951 in Streator, IL, died on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Anne retired from Mascoutah Elementary School and was a dedicated teacher for more than 37 years. She was also an accomplished flautist and pianist. Anne was a member of P.E.O., Delta Kappa Gamma, Metro East Community Chorale, St. Paul UCC Choir, Blessed Sacrament Choir, and the Fab Five. She was a lover of all animals, especially Boston Terriers. Anne was a devoted mother, wife, grammy, sister and friend. She will be missed by everyone who knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Jeanne, nee Hill, Metcalf. Anne is survived by her husband, James L. von Brecht; her children, Caroline A. (Mark) Winham, of Fenton, MO, Katherine L. von Brecht, of Fenton, MO, and Thomas C. von Brecht, of St. Louis, MO; her grandchildren, Cecelia Anne Winham and Simon James Winham; her siblings, John (Kristine) Metcalf of Eau Claire, WI and Lynn (David) McCarthy of Peoria, IL; and her brothers-in-law, Richard C. (Nancy) von Brecht and John H. (LaDelle) von Brecht. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to P.E.O. Foundation, Chapter NM, 3700 Grand Ave., Des Moines, Iowa, 50312 or to the Belleville Area Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Visitation: Another will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Another visitation will also be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Service will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Belleville, IL with Rev. Michelle Torigian officiating. Interment will be in Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.



