Herbert A Kassly Funeral Home Ltd
515 Vandalia St
Collinsville, IL 62234
(618) 344-5500
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Herbert A Kassly Funeral Home Ltd
515 Vandalia St
Collinsville, IL 62234
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Herbert A Kassly Funeral Home Ltd
515 Vandalia St
Collinsville, IL 62234
Annetta Mecalo Obituary
Annetta Mecalo Annetta L. Mecalo, nee Gasperin, 77, of St. Charles, MO formerly of Collinsville, IL, born August 9, 1941 in St. Louis, MO, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 at her residence. Annetta worked at UMB Bank, Collinsville, IL before retiring from UMB Bank, St. Louis, MO. She was a member of the Eagles of IL Auxiliary for 50+ years; a member of the Rebekahs and Independent Order of Odd Fellows; served as President 2001-2002 for the Rebekahs Assembly of IL and a member of the Class of 59 from St. Teresa Academy, East St. Louis, IL She was preceded in death by her parents, Guido and Grace, nee Mitchel, Gasperin. Surviving are her son and daughters, Richard Hays of Maryville, IL, Renee Berdar of St. Charles, MO and Gail (Donald) Reader of St. Charles, MO; grandchildren, Robert Hays, Dr. Rebecca Berdar, Jeffrey Berdar, Andrew Reader, Zachary Reader and Annetta Reader; a great grandchild, Alina Hays; half-brother, Gene Gasperin and a niece and nephew. Memorials may be made to . Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.hakassly.com. Service: Visitation will be from 10:30 to 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL. Rebekah service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 6, 2019 followed by funeral service, at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL, with Chaplin Sister Ann Marie Bonvie officiating. Interment will be in SS Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Collinsville, IL. Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Ltd. Collinsville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 4, 2019
