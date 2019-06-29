Annette Qualls Annette G. Qualls, nee Green, age 80, of New Douglas, IL died on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at her residence. Annette retired as a truck driver from Maclair Asphalt, Collinsville, IL and she was a member of Teamster Local #50, Belleville, IL. Annette was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Qualls; her parents, Lonnie and Mary Irene, nee Klance, Green, Sr; a great-grandchild, Brantley Rhinehart; her brothers, Charles Green, Sr, Lonnie Green, Jr and John Green, Sr.; and a sister, Melba Howard. She is survived by her children, Michael D. Qualls of New Douglas, IL, Dan A. Quallls (Darlene Kwasney) of Greenville, IL and Tammy A. (Leonard) Hopkins of New Douglas, IL; her grandchildren, Caleb A. Hopkins, Zachary L. Hopkins, Brooke (Eric) Frank, Taralynn (Brandon) Rhinehart; her great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Brylee, Brendon, Aubrey and Autumn; and her sisters, Suzanne Merritt of Fairmont City, IL and Mary Ann (Jim) Reed of Fairmont City, IL. Memorials may be made to the Children's Miracle Network, St. Louis, MO. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Visitation: Will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Kassly Mortuary, Fairview Heights, IL. Service: Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Kassly Mortuary, Fairview Heights, IL. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Collinsville, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 29, 2019