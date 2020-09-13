LISZEWSKI - Annie M. Liszewski, age 83 of Maryville, IL, formerly of St. Louis, born February 5, 1937 passed away September 10, 2020. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home in Maryville, IL, immediately followed by a 1 p.m. Due to the current COVID restrictions, social distancing guidelines will be observed and face masks are required. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in St. Louis, MO.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store