1/
Annie Liszewski
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Annie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LISZEWSKI - Annie M. Liszewski, age 83 of Maryville, IL, formerly of St. Louis, born February 5, 1937 passed away September 10, 2020. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home in Maryville, IL, immediately followed by a 1 p.m. Due to the current COVID restrictions, social distancing guidelines will be observed and face masks are required. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in St. Louis, MO.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Barry Wilson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Service
01:00 PM
Barry Wilson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Barry Wilson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2800 North Center Street
Maryville, IL 62062
(618) 344-2500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved