Anthony C. Hanson Sr.
1950 - 2020
Anthony C. Hanson, Sr.
October 18, 1950 - October 15, 2020
MASCOUTAH, Illinois - Anthony Carl Hanson, Sr., 69, of Mascoutah, IL born Oct. 18, 1950 in Parkside, PA died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at Belleville Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL.
Tony was a CMSgt (ret) from the U.S. Air Force where he worked as an air traffic controller for 22 years. Tony also retired, after 15 years, as a PE teacher, athletic director and coach from Whiteside Middle School in Belleville. Tony graduated from Sun Valley High School in 1969 and from SIU-Edwardsville in 1995. Tony was an IHSA official, lifelong New England Patriots fan, an Oklahoma University and Oklahoma State fan.
Tony is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence M. and Dorothy, nee Entwisle, Hanson and father-in-law and mother-in-law, John T. and Emma Jean Floyd.
Surviving are his wife, Luana J., nee Floyd, Hanson who he married in Enid, OK on Nov. 11, 1972; children, Nichole (Jeff) Shewmaker of Papillion, NE, Tony (Marcie) Hanson, Jr. of Mascoutah, IL, Lindsay (Zach) Bisto of Dover, TN; six grandchildren, Jenna, Chandler (Juliet), Chase, Mason, Landon, Nolan; sister, Lynne Ruth; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Daniel (Shari) Floyd; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association, Inc., 912 Killian Hill Rd SW, Lilburn, GA 30047 or American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601 or charity of donor's choice. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.
Social distancing will be practiced, mask should be worn and a maximum number of people will be allowed in the funeral home according to CDC guidelines.
Visitation: From 5 to 8 PM Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.
Funeral: A funeral service will be held 11 AM Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 at Moll Funeral Home with Rev. Daniel T. Floyd officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Mascoutah City Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 18, 2020.
4 entries
October 18, 2020
I remember Mr. Hanson as my P.E. Teacher at Whiteside. Was always a great teacher and I learned a lot from him. R.I.P.
Derek McIntyre
Student
October 17, 2020
Always special. Forever handsome. Great husband. Caring father. Incredible example.
Jo Ann and John Kruse
Friend
October 17, 2020
Tony was a professional at his job as PE teacher and was enjoyable to have on out staff.
Marvina Lee
Coworker
October 17, 2020
My sincerest condolences to Lu and family on the loss of your beloved Tony.
Nan Milner
