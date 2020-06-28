Anthony Conaway Anthony Joseph Conaway, age 44, of Fairview Heights, Ill., born August 4, 1975 passed away Thursday morning, June 25, 2020 at his home. Tony grew up in Waterloo, Illinois. He was a journeyman carpenter by trade, but his true passion was building custom motorcycles. Just last year, in Las Vegas, he won 3rd Place in the 2019 Blue Collar Biker Build-Off, for his custom design. In 2011, Tony was a kidney transplant recipient due to his family's participation in the Paired-Donor Kidney Exchange Program through Barnes Hospital. Tony's wife, Tanya, was a living donor, and her participation in the program positively impacted 22 different individuals who were awaiting transplant, including Tony. It was Tony's deep love for his family that helped him to fight hard and long. He was a great husband, dad, and son, and an amazing grandpa to little Mila Jo. He enjoyed his marshmallows, chocolate shakes, and riding his motorcycle. He was preceded in death by many family members, and his brother and best friend (and partner in crime) Derek "Slim" Reitz. Surviving are his wife Tanya Lynn, nee Beckner, Conaway; his children Chris (Amanda) Conaway and their daughter Mila Jo; Alexis Nicole Conaway, and Nicholas Conaway; his mother Sharon "Katie" Tice; his father Robert "Joe" (Lisa) Conaway; his step-dad Faron Denbow; sisters Ronnie Denbow-Eugea, Jessica Denbow, and Terri Denbow; brothers Devin Conaway and Keegan Conaway; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Memorials can be made to the family to help offset the medical and funeral costs. Post your condolences and memories of Tony at www.wfh-ofallon.com. Special thanks to the doctors, nurses, and support teams who have helped fight his journey. Service: A private funeral service will be held for the family. Visitation: The family will receive friends from 5:00 8:00 pm, Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, 102 W. Washington St., O'Fallon. (Masks and Social Distancing required.) Wolfersberger Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 28, 2020.