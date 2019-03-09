Anthony Eugene Naddeo (Ret.) Col. Retired Air Force Colonel Anthony Eugene Naddeo, age 72, of O'Fallon, born December 18, 1946 in Philadelphia, Penn., passed away Thursday morning, March 7, 2019 at St. Paul's Home, Belleville, Ill. Tony graduated from Msgr. Bonner High School in Drexel Hill, Penn., and earned his MS in Physical Chemistry from St. Joseph's University in Philadelphia. He met his future bride, Elsa, on a blind date in Philadelphia on Christmas Day, 1969. They married September 25, 1971. Tony served in the US Air Force for 30 years as a career logistician, spending time at Charleston AFB, S.C., Clark Air Base, Philippines; Laughlin AFB, Texas; and Joint US Military Assistance Group, Korea. He worked in Aircraft Maintenance and Logistics, serving as Squadron Commander of OMS and AMS while at McGuire AFB, N.J.; and as Logistics Group Commander at Norton AFB, Calif., retiring from Logistics, HQ AMC, Scott AFB, Ill., in 1999. He earned the Legion of Merit, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal with four oak leaf clusters, and the Humanitarian Service Medal with one silver star, among many other awards and decorations. Following his military career, Tony was employed with Dynamic Research Corporation (DRC). Tony was a member of Yesterday's Kids, an active parishioner at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, and was a member and Past President of St. Vincent de Paul Society.He volunteered through AARP as District Coordinator throughout southern Illinois, providing tax services and assistance. He was a kind and caring man and gave tirelessly of his time and energy to help others. Tony was an amateur photographer and often shared his skills with church and other charitable groups. Surviving are his wife Elsa, nee Rodrigo, Naddeo, of O'Fallon; daughter Anna Naddeo; son Ed (Jennifer) Naddeo; grandchildren Alexandria, Mariana, Victoria, and Jonah Naddeo; siblings Alice, Paul, Fred (Debbie) Naddeo; siblings-in-law Raulie (Inday) Rodrigo, Corazon (Jeeves) Jeevaratnam, Edgar (Bubut) Rodrigo, and Dolores (Danny) Tiangco; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Anthony and Pauline, nee Tecce, Naddeo. In lieu of flowers and other gifts, memorial donations are suggested to St. Nicholas Catholic Church or to St. Vincent de Paul Society (through St. Nicholas Church). Condolences may be posted at www.wfh-ofallon.com The family is especially grateful to the staff at Barnes Hospital, St. Paul's Home, and Hospice of S. Illinois for the kindness and compassion shown throughout Tony's illness. Visitation: The family will receive friends from 4 7 pm, Sunday, March 10, 2019, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 625 St. Nicholas Dr., O'Fallon, and one hour prior to Mass on Monday. Yesterday's Kids will conduct a walk-through at 10:30 am, Monday, at the church. Funeral: Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 am, Monday, March 11, 2019, at the church, with Msgr. William J. Hitpas presiding. Burial with military honors will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Mo. Arrangements handled by WOLFERSBERGER FUNERAL HOME, O'Fallon, Illinois.

