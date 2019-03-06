Anthony Guglielmo Anthony Guglielmo, 84 of Collinsville, IL, born February 27, 1935, in Rome, NY, passed away February 27, 2019, at Missouri Baptist Hospital, after a courageous battle of heart disease and kidney failure. Tony was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, son and brother who was dedicated to his family. He served his country in the Coast Guard during the Korean War and later joined the National Guard. He retired after 38 years of civil service with the U.S. Government. Throughout his life, he enjoyed camping, hunting, golfing, baseball, football, horse racing & bowling. Tony had a strong love for animals, as he donated his retired horses to Camp Ondessonk, a Catholic Youth Camp and also loved and adopted many dogs and cats throughout his life. Tony was always a generous man and would give anyone what he could to help those in need. A few hours after his death, Tony was found in the Mid-American Transplant registry, as a skin donor for burn victims. Even after life, he continues to be a generous man. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Joan (Myers) Guglielmo, parents Leonardo and Beatrice Guglielmo, brothers Bob Guglielmo and Dick (Tillie) Guglielmo, and brother in law Phil Carroll. Surviving are his children, Dawn (Jim) Beers, Anthony (Sue) Guglielmo, Valerie (Mark) Holdener, David Guglielmo, Dana (Robin) St. Pierre, Clifford (Pattie) Hash, and Bruce (Patti) Hash; his grandchildren, Tiffany, Trisha, Mandy, Kyle, Anthony, Danny, Whitney, Alex, Kaela, Kendra, Annemarie, and Evangelina; his great-grandchildren Zoey, Lily, and Emery. His brothers Joe (Ruth) Williams and Ronnie (Camille) Guglielmo; sisters Jackie Carroll and Patty (Lenny) Rutland, brother-in-law Billy Myers, and sister-in-law Ang Guglielmo and his wonderful caregiver Donna Toombs. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Camp Ondessonk or be received through Herr Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.herrfuneral.com Funeral: Open House and Celebrations of Life service will begin at 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, March 9th at the family residence in Collinsville, Illinois. Please contact Herr Funeral home for additional information at (618) 344-0187.



