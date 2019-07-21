Anthony "Tony" Horner Anthony (Tony) Robert Horner of 83 years, passed away on July 10, 2019 in Seattle, WA at his place of residence, connected with the love of family and friends both near and far. Tony left behind his wife of 59+ years, Kay Robinson Horner; his daughters, Lorita (Horner) Anderson; Teresa (Horner) Thompson and Barbara (Horner) Stanik; his grandchildren, Michael (Amanda) Anderson, Shelby Thompson and Nathan Thompson; along with many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Horner; his mother, Rosalie (Schlich) Horner; his siblings, Julius Horner, Isabelle Leake, Thomas (Margie) Horner, Rosalie (Wally) Geiser; infant son Kenneth Horner; and his son-in-law, Freddie Anderson. Born October 31, 1935, in Saint Louis, MO, he forever enjoyed everyone coming out to trick-or-treat in celebration of his birthday. Childhood antics. Yo-Yo Champion, St. Louis City (1948). Antics. La Salette Seminary High School (Class of 1955). Pizza Pagliacci's (the original), St. Louis. Young Man Antics. Join Army. Seattle. "Where have YOU been this whole time?" (Yeah, for real) when meeting Kay, his "One of a Kind." Married (secret). Pizza. Army Mash Medic (1957-1959), Korea. Seattle. Married (again, in church). Honeymoon at Paradise on Mt Rainier. Train with new bride back to St. Louis Fatherhood begins. Pizza Marietta's Caseyville, IL. Little Cottage in the Woods. Fatherhood. MacDonnell Douglas St. Louis, MO, though move to California Street, that is - Collinsville, IL. Fatherhood. Family. Friends. Work. Play. Antics. Band Parents. Grandpa. Retire. Seattle. "I love Seattle." Grandpa. Grandpa. Family. Friends. Work. Play. Antics. "All the Kings Horses." Family. Friends. Play. Antics. Love. Love. Always LOVE. Whistling and humming vibrato renditions. Singing and writing of tunes, compositions. To jazz, plucking strings on his ole' upright bass including an Auggie B's* Bash New Year's Eve. Guitar ever ready to be put into action. A didgeridoo, hand-made, got some traction. Church Choirs including Seattle and Saint Lou**, kick-started via La Salette Seminary High School. Nationally known chef of the Pizza variety. St. Louis Style. The Hill. Pagliacci's. Marietta's, too. Won his M-I-L's heart.*** Recipe secure in Safe Deposit Box. (wink) Ice-cream and fireworks at "The Farm" in New Baden. The Huzzah River Cabin with friends on occasion. St. Louis Family Christmases and such. Door County Reunions. Campfires. Midnight walks. Cracking of jokes. Gags he did make. A great storyteller. Did you hear "The Orange Snake?" On projects he'd tinker. A Handy Man, too. Mac Maintenance Mechanic. Shop full of tools. Man of God, "Alleluia." Husband, Father, and Friend. Good neighbor. Cherished mentor. Through and through to the end. Tony's World. HornerKorner - Legacy of the Man. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to EvergreenHealth Hospice Care (https://www.evergreenhealthfoundation.com/ways-to-give/donate/) or the National Shrine of La Salette - 947 Park Street, Attleboro, MA 02703 (Attn: Mike O'Brien). *Auggie Busch of St, Louis, MO **LaSalette Seminary HS, Jefferson City, MO, Saint Benedict's in Seattle, WA, and Saints Peter & Paul in Collinsville, IL (SSPP Lay Ministry. M.E.) (St. Bs Chairman of Social Service Committee 2001; Initiated Lenten Rice Bowl Collection; wrote new Alleluia for Ordinary time) ***Florence Lorita (Smith (Robinson)) Betts Memorial Service: Will be held on August 25, 2019, 1 - 4pm, The Ballard Elks, 6411 Seaview Ave. NW, Seattle, WA 98107 and September 21, 2019, 1 4 pm, Firemen's Hall, 9510 Collinsville Road, Collinsville, IL 62234.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 21, 2019