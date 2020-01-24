|
Anthony Monterusso Anthony (Tony) R. Monterusso, Sr., 77, of Belleville, Illinois, born October 12, 1942 in St. Louis, MO, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon, Illinois. Tony was retired from Big River Zinc in Sauget, IL and Cardinal Group Management, He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church (formerly St. Albert the Great) and was a 3rd Degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council 4596 of Cahokia, IL. He was preceded in death by two daughters, Angela Joseph, nee Monterusso and Jacqueline Monterusso; his father, Anthony Monterusso; mother, Katherine Monterusso Schumer, nee Schliemann; step father, Ivo Schumer; father-in-law, Marion Gray, Sr.; mother-in-law, Lois Hussey, nee Endicott; two sisters, Katherine (Jack) Drury and Bridget (Harry) Peake; four brothers-in-law, William Klaus, Karl Klaus, Marion "Skip" Gray, Jr., and Terry Durley; and three sisters-in-law, Eileen Sanders, Linda (Al) Summers,Barbara Jean Mowery, and Shirley (J.M.) Johnson. Surviving are his loving wife of 59 years, Carol L. Monterusso, nee Gray; his children, Ross (Karen) Monterusso, Linda (Jay) Clifton, Connie (Herb) Brydon, David (Karen) Monterusso, Anthony (Courtney) Monterusso, Ronald (Glenda) Monterusso, Steven Monterusso, and Sheri (Timmy) Mergenthaler; son-in-law, Ralph Joseph; two sisters, Patricia Klaus and Nancy Klaus; three sisters-in-law, Janice Pasnokat, Sandie Groom, and Sharon Durley; grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousin, and friends; along with his special friends, Brian and Lisa Boerm and John Bachman. Condolences may be expressed online at braunfh.com. As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to American Parkinson Disease Association, 1800 North Main St., Suite 215, Wheaton, IL 60187 or to HSHS Hospice, 340 West Lincoln, Suite 580, Belleville, IL 62220. Service: A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, Illinois, with a Knights of Columbus Service at 6:00 p.m. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Cahokia, Illinois, with Father Linus Umoren officiating. Burial will follow at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 24, 2020