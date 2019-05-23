Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kalmer Memorial Services
8638 US Hwy 50
Lebanon, IL 62254
(618) 622-4900
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Pish
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Pish

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anthony Pish Obituary
Anthony Pish Anthony J. Pish, age 75, of Fairview Heights, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Barnes Extended Care in St. Louis, MO. He was born February 5 1944 in Chicago, the son of the late Anthony Pish and Alice Pish/Totorello. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Michele Pish. He is survived by his girlfriend, Marilyn James of Fairview Heights, IL; two children: Carlene (Jarrod) Messman of Affton, MO and Megan Pish of Highland, IL; one grandchild, Brionna Kelly; a sister, Mary Ann (Steve) Danko of Ingleside, IL; and one niece, Adrianne (Mark) Jinga and their son, Maxim. As a young father, Tony had a successful siding business. In later years, he drove a truck both locally and cross-country. In retirement he was creative and made jewelry. He enjoyed dancing, camping, fishing and writing poetry. He was also a veteran of the US Air Force. Service: According to his wishes, his remains will be cremated and no services will be held. KALMER MEMORIAL SERVICES.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kalmer Memorial Services
Download Now