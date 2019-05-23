Anthony Pish Anthony J. Pish, age 75, of Fairview Heights, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Barnes Extended Care in St. Louis, MO. He was born February 5 1944 in Chicago, the son of the late Anthony Pish and Alice Pish/Totorello. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Michele Pish. He is survived by his girlfriend, Marilyn James of Fairview Heights, IL; two children: Carlene (Jarrod) Messman of Affton, MO and Megan Pish of Highland, IL; one grandchild, Brionna Kelly; a sister, Mary Ann (Steve) Danko of Ingleside, IL; and one niece, Adrianne (Mark) Jinga and their son, Maxim. As a young father, Tony had a successful siding business. In later years, he drove a truck both locally and cross-country. In retirement he was creative and made jewelry. He enjoyed dancing, camping, fishing and writing poetry. He was also a veteran of the US Air Force. Service: According to his wishes, his remains will be cremated and no services will be held. KALMER MEMORIAL SERVICES.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary