Anthony Williams Jr. Anthony C. "Teddy" Williams, Sr. 48, of Belleville, IL, born Wednesday, March 17, 1971, in East St. Louis, IL, died Thursday, July 4, 2019 in London, OH riding his brand new Harley which he loved the most besides family. Anthony worked as a Truck Driver for BST. He was an active member of the Villa Hills Volunteer Fire Department and Sin City Deciples MC since 1991. Preceded in death by his, paternal grandparents, Anderson and Ocenia Brown; maternal grandmother, Doris Williams; maternal grandfather, Leon Bolden; uncle and riding mentor, Frank Brown; father-in-law, James Hamilton; brother-in-law, Clay Crockett. Surviving are his wife, Ann, nee Hamilton, Williams of Belleville, IL; children, April Jenkins of East St. Louis, IL, Anthony C. (Abbey) Williams, Jr. of Columbus, OH, Monty Henderson of Columbus, OH, Devan Williams of Richmond Heights, MO, Breianna Hamilton of Shiloh, IL; mother, Lenona "Rita" Williams of Belleville, IL; father, Andy Brown of East St. Louis, IL; brother, Fernando (Sherri) Williams of Avondale, AZ; sister, Anjanette Blakely of Belleville, IL; grandchildren, Carmen Holmes, Frederick Holmes, III, Kendrick Williams; special aunt, Evelyn Brown of Topeka, KS; uncle, Richard Brown of Millington, TN; aunts, Lena Brown of Kansas City, KS, Gloria Lyons of Memphis, TN; numerous other brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Williams Family in care of Ann Williams for expenses. Visitation: Visitation from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm Friday, July 12, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A funeral procession will leave at 9:30 am on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from Kurrus Funeral Home for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at St. Augustine of Canterbury with Msgr. Bill McGhee officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 10, 2019