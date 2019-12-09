Home

Antoine Billingsley

Antoine Billingsley Obituary
Antoine Billingsley Antoine Billingsley, 53, of East St. Louis, IL, born November 18, 1966 passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 at SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital. Antoine is survived by his sister, Doretta Bell of Swansea, IL; nephews, Anthony L. Bell of Swansea IL, Nicklaus R. Billingsley (wife, Kimberly) of Champaign IL; aunt, Dorothy Thomas of St. Louis, MO; and a host of cousins who will cherish his memory. Antoine worked in the hospitality field as a cook for many years. He most recently held the occupation of team member at Hofbräuhaus in Belleville IL. He also held his certification in Culinary Arts. Antoine was a faithful member of Macedonia Baptist Church of East Saint Louis. He will be dearly missed by all of his dear family and friends who encountered him along his walking path of life. Memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com. Visitation: A visitation for Antoine will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 11-11:45am at Macedonia Baptist Church. Service: A service will immediately follow the visitation at 12:00pm at the church. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 9, 2019
