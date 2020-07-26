Antoinette Feldmann Antoinette Feldmann, 94, of Aviston, died Friday, July 24, 2020 at Aviston Countryside Manor. She was born December 18, 1925 in Aviston, the daughter of Herman and Anna (Timmermann) Feldmann. She is survived by a sister-in-law, Mary Lou Feldmann of Aviston; and nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by three sisters, Lucille Feldmann, Dorothy Schrage, and Mary Feldmann; a brother, Henry Feldmann; and a brother-in-law, Charles Schrage. Antoinette attended Aviston Grade School and High School and graduated in 1943. She started as a secretary and was later promoted to administrative assistant and worked for 50 years in the food manufacturing business; 19 years at Trenton Milling Company in Trenton, IL; 31 years at Gilster-Mary Lee in Chester, IL, and she retired in 1994. She was a member of St. Francis Parish and Altar Sodality in Aviston, IL; a charter member of St. Joseph Hospital Auxiliary; and was a member of the Mater Dei Foundation. Above all, Antoinette loved her family and would do anything for them. In lieu of flowers, plants, stones, or gifts, memorials may be made to St. Francis Parish, St. Joseph Hospital Auxiliary, or Mater Dei High School and will be received at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nordikefuneralhome.com
Visitation: Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Nordike Funeral Home in Aviston. Service: Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Aviston with Rev. Dan Friedman officiating. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery in Aviston. Everyone is required to wear a mask if attending mass.