Antoinette Kapp Antoinette C. (Netty) Kapp, nee Kampwerth, age 89, of Fairview Heights, IL born February 6, 1930, in St. Rose, IL departed this life on September 25, 2019. She was at home and surrounded by her family when she joined her loving husband, Richard, in heaven. In addition to being a caring, devoted wife, mother, grandmother & great-grandmother, Netty held various positions outside the home including Wicks Organ, William Holiday Public School, York Steakhouse, and K-Mart. She dedicated her life to her family and her faith. Netty was a longtime parishioner of St. Albert the Great, now Holy Trinity Church. She was honored as St. Albert the Great Woman of the Year in 1988 as a result of her dedication to the parish and the numerous roles she served in various committees throughout the years. She loved traveling with her husband after retirement. She also enjoyed attending countless sporting events and performances of her children & grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard B. Kapp, her parents, George and Josephine Kampwerth, nee Wilke; and her sister, Sister Rita Kampwerth, ASC; her brother, George B. (Dorothy) Kampwerth and brother-in-law William Alberternst and brother-in-law Wilbert "Butch" Jansen. Netty is survived by her 9 children: Donna (John) Gorbutt of Krum, Texas; Helen (Kevin) Pearson of Shiloh, IL; Richard (Sherry McTigue) Kapp of Highland, IL; Alan (Cindy Clifton) Kapp of Freeburg, IL; Phyllis (Tony) Schneider of Fairview Heights, IL; Roger (Jan Eaton) Kapp, of Fairview Heights, IL; Sandra (Don) Eversole of Belleville, IL; Brian (Jamie Ellison) Kapp of Fairview Heights, IL; and Craig (Lori Miller) Kapp of O'Fallon, IL. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Josh and Zachary Gorbutt, Mandi Pearson Yancey, Andrew Pearson, Michael, Megan, Morghan, and Melissa Kapp, Ashley Kapp Oswald, Kelly Kapp, Alex and Tony Schneider, Richard II and Joseph Kapp, Cody and Jake Eversole, Haley and Bree Kapp, Katlyn and Emily Kapp. Great-grandchildren Margaret Gorbutt, Yaritza and Breanna Ruiz, Peyton and Zoey Yancey, Tyler Kutz, Gabe Klein, Colten Klein, Landon, Declan, and Tenley Oswald, Bentley and Paisley Eversole; her sisters; Emmy Kampwerth, Sister Georgia Kampwerth, ASC, Anna Alberternst, and Jane Jansen; and her sister-in-law, Clara (Jerome) Korte. Donations may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church Building Fund or Heartland Hospice. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com Visitation: Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Kassly Mortuary, Fairview Heights, IL and from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Fairview Heights, IL. Service: A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with Father Jim Nall officiating. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 27, 2019