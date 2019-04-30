|
April Neff April Marie Neff, nee Juenger, 65, of Smithton, IL, born February 8, 1954, in Red Bud, IL, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Mrs. Neff was a farmer's wife, avid gardener, mom, and best of all grandma. April was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Thomas Joseph "Tom" Neff, whom she married on February 11, 1977 and who died on March 14, 2016; her parents, Leo and Florence, nee Range, Juenger; a sister, Leann Mulholland; and five brothers-in-law, Donald Cortner, Donald Grohmann, Donald Light, Stanley Neff and Norman Neff; Surviving are two daughters and a son, Catherine (Donald) Gain of Smithton, IL, Kelly Hill of Freeburg, IL, and Thomas Jr. (Laura) Neff of Smithton, IL; four very special grandchildren, Thomas Neff III, Olivia Asbridge, Lacie Hill and Oliver Neff; four sisters, Mary Light, Dawn Juenger, Cindy (Steve) Galle, Patty (Dwight) Kern; a brother, Leo Juenger; ten sisters-in-law, Loretta Chapman, Sister Hedwig "Gertrude" Neff, ASC, Aurelia Bell, Dorothy (Bryce) Delancey, Celestine "Sally" Neff, Alice Grohmann, Patricia Cortner, Myra (James) Middendorf, Rosie Neff and Rita Neff; a brother-in-law, Cletus (Mary) Neff; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Memorials may be made to the Hecker Volunteer Fire Department or to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Services: According to April's wishes, cremation will be held. Arrangements by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Smithton, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 30, 2019