SORRELLS - April Sorrells, 47, of Chester, Illinois, passed awaySunday, June 7, 2020 at her residence. She was born on September 25, 1972. It was April's wish to be cremated. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangments handled by Pechacek Funeral Homes.



