GRIGSBY - Arlene R. Grigsby, 92, passed away at Saturday September 26, 2020 at Jerseyville Manor Nursing Home in Jerseyville. She was born on June 2, 1928. Visitation will be from 4pm until time of Funeral Services at 6pm Tuesday September 29, 2020 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 11 am Wednesday September 30, 2020 at Valhalla Memorial Park Cemetery.



