Arlene Hunt
1945 - 2020
Arlene Hunt
December 26, 1945 - November 11, 2020
Belleville, Illinois - Arlene C. Hunt, nee Schorr, 74, of Belleville, IL, born December 26, 1945, in St. Louis, MO, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Evelyn's House, Creve Coeur, MO.
Arlene had worked as a secretary for Air Mobility Command at Scott Air Force Base before her retirement. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Belleville, IL.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Robert L. Hunt, whom she married on April 8, 1989, and who died on May 10, 2014; and her parents, Arnold W. and Clara H., nee Steinbach, Schorr.
Surviving are two brothers, Paul E. (Anne) Schorr of Mascoutah, IL, and Arvel A. (Pat) Schorr of Belleville, IL; nieces and nephews, Melissa (Aaron) Millman, Matthew (Christina) Schorr, Paul M. (Amy) Schorr, Tim Schorr, and Christine (Jeff) Dulany; great-nieces and great-nephews; and a stepdaughter, Julie (Scott) Clark.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, Belleville, IL, or to the charity of the donor's choice. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com.
Visitation: Friends may visit the family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church, Belleville, IL. Standard CDC guidelines, including masks and a limited number of visitors at any one time will be observed.
Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church, Belleville, IL, with Pastor Brian Downs and Pastor Chris Spelbring officiating. Standard CDC guidelines, including masks and a limited number of visitors at any one time will be observed.
Private burial will be at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 13, 2020.
