Arlene Huwer Arlene B. Huwer, 97 years of Millstadt, Illinois, passed away on Thursday March 5, 2020 at Garden Place in Millstadt, Illinois. She was born October 18, 1922, in Sugarloaf Township, Illinois. She had worked at the Millstadt Gossard-Artemis Rayon Factory and also worked at her parent's restaurant in Millstadt. She and Les enjoyed dancing, fishing, camping, and playing cards. Surviving are her son: Gary L. Huwer, her grandson, Ted (Sara) Huwer, her granddaughter, Amber (Ernest Jr.) Hayes, her great grandchildren, Darla (Joe) Moore, Jacob Huwer, Emma Huwer, Gabrielle Hayes, Hayden Quinn Hayes and Graham Hayes, her great-great grandchild, Arianna Moore, her cousins: Kay Bauer and Carol O'Neill, along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie Huwer, her parents, Fred and Ella Osick , nee Hoepfinger, her brother, Lloyd (Pearl) Osick. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Hospice of Southern Illinois, Zion Evangelical Church, or Millstadt Senior Center. For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Service: Visitation for family and close friends will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 11:30-1 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 1 p.m. with Pastor Darrell Weber officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Evergreen cemetery in Millstadt, Illinois. Leesman Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 8, 2020