Arlene Lecce Arlene Susan Lecce (née Korinek), 94, of Collinsville IL passed away on January 3, 2020. She was born on June 28, 1925 and was a life-long resident of Collinsville and graduate of Collinsville High School. Arlene worked for over 50 years at the Madison County Courthouse, the majority of that time in the Regional Superintendent of Schools office. She was a 75 year member of the Order of The Eastern Star and a member of the 1st United Presbyterian Church in Collinsville. She traveled the world with her beloved husband Peter and together they would dance the night away. Anyone who ever met Arlene knows that she never met a stranger and will be sadly missed by everyone who knew her. Arlene is preceded in death by her husband Peter and is survived by her son Craig Lecce and daughter-in-law Mary Anne Lecce. Memorial contributions may be made to Partners for Pets or St. Louis Society for Blind & Visually Impaired. Please visit www.herrfuneral.com Visitation: Friends may gather with the family Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 10:00 am 12:00 pm at Herr Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL. Funeral: The funeral service will be conducted at 12:00 pm, Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Herr Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL, and Arlene will be laid to rest at St. John's Cemetery, Collinsville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 8, 2020