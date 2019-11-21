|
|
Arlene Mathews Arlene J. Mathews, nee Engelman, 59, of Belleville, IL, born July 27, 1960, in Belleville, IL, died Friday, November 15, 2019, at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, O'Fallon, IL. Ms. Mathews worked as a restaurant manager for more than 35 years, both at Steak 'N Shake and Bob Evans. She enjoyed baking and crafting. Arlene was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and loved her favorite feline, Evie. She was preceded in death by her parents, Emil and Fern, nee Sauer, Engelman; and two nieces, Erin Reilly and Sarah Engelman. Surviving are two brothers, Art Engelman and Emil Jr. (Paulette) Engelman; a sister, Sandra Engelman; two nieces, Emily (Shane) Anderson, and Dana (Jim) Fulton; a nephew, John Engelman; great-nieces; great-nephews; a great-great-niece; and dear friends, Debbie, Barb, Cindy, Shirley, Michelle, and many more. In one final act of kindness, Arlene was able to be an organ and tissue donor. Memorials may be made to Randy's Rescue, O'Fallon, IL. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Pastor Hal Santos officiating. Burial will be held at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Belleville, IL, at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 21, 2019