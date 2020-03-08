|
|
Arlene Wickell Arlene Wickell, nee Weis, 87 years old of Millstadt, IL, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at her residence. She was born January 18, 1933, in Belleville, IL. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Millstadt, IL, where she was a member of the choir. She worked as an office manager for Flooring Interiors in Columbia, IL. for 16 years. Surviving are her children, Jeffrey (Susan) Wickell of Creve Coeur, MO., Verlene Wyatt of Millstadt, IL., Alan Wickell of Millstadt, IL. & Bradley (Bette) Wickell, her grandchildren, Ashleigh Wickell & Elise Wickell, her step-grandchildren, Brandon Finn & Bradley Dilley, her sister, Elaine (Jim) Schmidt of Columbia, IL., along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Vernon L. Wickell, her parents, Clarence A. & Irene E., nee Poirot, Weis, her sisters, Janette Kockmann and Edith Ludwig, and her grandson, Matthew Wyatt. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church in Millstadt, IL., Heartland Hospice or Millstadt Senior Center. For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Visitation: Visitation will be on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Millstadt, IL. Service: Funeral Services will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Millstadt, IL., with Pastor Peter Ill and Pastor Todd Wilken, officiating. Private family interment will follow in the Mt. Evergreen Cemetery, Millstadt, IL. Leesman Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 8, 2020