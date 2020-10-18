Arlette A. Lokken
August 24, 1927 - October 11, 2020
Wichita Falls, Texas - Arlette A. Lokken, nee Farrell, 93, of Wichita Falls, TX, formerly of Belleville, born Wednesday, August 24, 1927, in Great Falls, MT, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Rolling Meadows "The Gable's" Long Term Care in Wichita Falls, TX.
Arlette was a Secretary for Belleville Grade School District 118. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Fairview Heights IL, Junior Wednesday Club, PEO Chapter EY, AARP, Belleville Senior Citizens, Women of the Moose, and a Memorial Hospital volunteer.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Herman Lokken; second husband, Robert McMullen; parents, Elderidge and Estella M., nee Marcure, Farrell; brother, Ronald Farrell; sister, Kay Fermo.
Surviving are her children, Mary A. (George) Lary of Wichita Falls, TX, David J. Lokken of Saint Louis, MO, Sandra K.(Royce) Gilder of Newbury Park, CA; sister, Joan O'Leyar of Great Falls, MT; 3 grandchildren, Melissa (Jeff) Jones, Justin Peterson, Nicole Lokken; great grandchildren, Jordyn Lary-Jones, Kyle Jones, Madison Jones; great great-grandchild, Peyton.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com
Funeral: Private Family Interment at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.