|
|
Arlin Klitzing Arline L. Klitzing, nee Ameiss, 88, of Belleville, IL, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and wonderful friend to many, went to heaven on Monday, January 27, 2020. Arline was born in St. Louis, MO, on March 2, 1931, to Arthur and Louise, nee Frederking, Ameiss. She was preceded in death by her parents, and a younger brother, Robert Ameiss, who passed away in 2005. She attended Holy Cross Lutheran Church and School as a child in St. Louis, and graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1949. She met her loving husband, Leonard Klitzing, who was Pastor of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Fairview Heights, IL, in 1951. They were marred on October 2, 1952, and God blessed their marriage with three children. They moved to Stillwater, OK, from 1958 1963 where Leonard was Pastor of Zion Lutheran Church and campus pastor at Oklahoma State University. They then located to Memphis, TN, from 1963 1980. While ministering the congregation of Messiah Lutheran Church, Arline was active in LWML, Sunday School, Altar Guild, served as a kindergarten teacher, and helped to start the day school at Messiah. Arline was a very supportive pastor's wife. In 1980, Pastor and Arline then accepted a divine call to Zion Lutheran Church in Belleville, IL. After 43 wonderful years of marriage, Leonard went to be with his savior in February of 1996. Arline lived in Belleville until 2013 when she moved to Aviston Countryside Manor in Aviston, IL, after suffering a severe stroke. Throughout her life, family was everything to Arline and she loved her children. Close friends and family will remember Arline for being exceptionally positive despite 50 years of crippling rheumatoid arthritis. Surviving are her three children Linda, Gayle and Mark; seven grandchildren, Anna, Rebekah, Kristin, Nathan, James, Jack, and Ashley; and seven great-grandchildren, Caiden, Ella, Raymond, Siena, Jack, Zoe, and Abigail. Memorials can be made to Zion Lutheran LWML or to Zion Lutheran Church, Belleville, IL. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, January 31. 2020, and from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church, Belleville, IL, with Pastor Brian Downs officiating. Burial will be at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Blue Point Altamont, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 29, 2020