Arline K. Magee Arline K. Magee nee Keller, 78, lifelong resident of rural O'Fallon, IL, born May 8, 1940, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019. Arline was a dedicated educator in District 90 for over 30 years, who had high expectations of all her students through the years, member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Lebanon, IL where she was a part of the St. Paul United Church of Christ Quilters. She loved collecting penguins, sewing/repairing clothing, doing plastic canvas projects, embroidery, cross-stitch, and especially quilting. She was a member of Enterprise Grange, St. Clair County Pomona Grange, and Illinois and St. Clair County Retired Teachers Association. Arline gave her time as a driver for Volunteer Interfaith Caregivers in Lebanon, IL and Meals on Wheels in O'Fallon, IL and was a longtime editor of the Illinois Granger. Arline was preceded in death by her parents, Emil H. Keller and Mathilde P. Heyd and her husband, William A. Magee whom she married June 2, 1962. Arline is survived by her daughter, Cara Magee (Wesley R.) Johnston of Shreveport, LA; siblings, Norman (Henrietta) Keller of O'Fallon, IL, Pauline Kraemer of Trenton, IL, Ruth (Gene) Augustin of Highland, IL, and Linda Niebruegge of O'Fallon, IL; granddaughter, Louise Anna Johnston; nephews, Mike Keller, Eric Augustin, Jason Augustin, David Kraemer, and Daniel Kraemer; nieces, Cindy Vogler, Andrea Norton, Lena Bauer, and Sally Niebruegge; and many great nephews and nieces and several great-great nephews and nieces. The family has requested donations to DuBois Center at duboiscenter.org or Illinois State Grange Youth at illinoisstategrange.org Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com. Visitation: The first visitation will be held Friday, April 19, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 South Lincoln Avenue, O'Fallon, IL 62269. The second visitation will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul United Church of Christ, 123 E. D Street, Lebanon, IL 62254. Funeral: Services will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the church with Rev. Don Wagner officiating. Burial will follow at College Hill Cemetery, North Alton Street, Lebanon, IL 62254.



