|
|
Arlis Williams Arlis L. Williams, 87, of Belleville, IL, born November 9, 1932, in East St. Louis, IL, died Monday, January 6, 2020, at The Arbors of Parkway Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL. Mr. Williams was an electrician, retired, and was a United States Air Force veteran. After his military service, he worked for McDonnell-Douglas on aircraft electrical systems, and finally retired as an electrician from Inland Technologies, Millstadt, IL. Arlis was a former member of Bethel Tabernacle, Shiloh, IL, loved southern gospel music, and often led the song service at church. He enjoyed stain-glass making, tinkering on cars, and many home improvement projects. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Aulsie, nee Manley, Williams; and two sisters, Betty (Bud) Warfield and Jerri (James) Leddon. Surviving are his wife and love of his life for 65 years, Rachel J. Williams, nee Conzelman, whom he married on December 25, 1954; son, Robert (Debbie) Williams of Belleville, IL; a daughter, Melanie (Bruce) Vick of Swansea, IL; a grandson, Thomas Lee Williams; a brother, Harold (Mary Jo) Williams of Bowling Green, KY; and a sister, Alleen (Herbert) Long of Modesto, CA. Memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit with the family from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020, at St. Matthew United Methodist Church, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020, at St. Matthew United Methodist Church, Belleville, IL, with Rev. Dr. Bob Swickard officiating. Burial with military honors will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 8, 2020