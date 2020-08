Or Copy this URL to Share

BILLHARTZ - Arnold W. "Roscoe" Billhartz, age 81, of Trenton, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. Memorial Mass will be Monday, August 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese. Private interment will follow in St. Dominic/St. Augustine Cemetery, Breese. Arrangements handled by Moss Funeral Home



