Arnold Hogan

HOGAN- Arnold Edwin Hogan, 97, of Red Bud, IL, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Oak Hill Care Center in Waterloo, IL. Visitation will be Saturday, August 22, 2020, 10:00 am - 11:00 am at St. Peter United Church of Christ., Red Bud, IL. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020, 11:00 am, at church. Interment will follow in the St. Peter United Church of Christ Cemetery, Red Bud, IL. Leesman Funeral Home, Red Bud, IL.



