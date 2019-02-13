Home

Arnold August "June" Kreke Arnold Kreke, 73, of Caseyville, Illinois, born Sunday, July 1, 1945, in Tallahassee, FL, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019 in Caseyville, Illinois. Arnold worked in maintence for St. Catherine's Laboure Catholic School - Cahokia, IL, Rogers Cartage Company in Sauget and retired from the Belleville Walmart. He was a former member of the Moose Lodge #4 Caseyville, IL, a member of the Caseyville Garden Club and Southside Park. He was a United States Vietnam War Army Veteran. He was preceded in death by his Parents, Arnold Henry and Georgina, nee Moss, Kreke, Sister, Catherine Allen, Grandson, Owen Dahms Surviving are his 3 Children, Darlene (Henry "Skip") Dahms of Salem, MO, Arnold August Henry Kreke, III of Fairview Heights, IL, Dianna Sue (Jeffrey Jr.) Brown of Belleville, IL, Brother, Ronnie (Susan) Kreke of Troy, IL, 8 Grandchildren, Paul (Christie) Dahms, Sean Dahms, Rory Dahms, Quin Dahms, Nick Dahms, Fiona Brown, Emmalyn Brown, Brenden Kreke, 4 Great-Grandchildren, Chase, Lily, Elena, Gabriel. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the s. Visitation: Will be held from 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, Illinois. A short Vigil will be held at 6pm with Eddie Witt officiating. Service: Funeral procession will leave Kurrus Funeral Home at 9:15 am on Friday February 15, 2019 for a graveside service at 10:00 am at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with Military Honors.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 13, 2019
