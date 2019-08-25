|
Arnold Lodes Arnold J. Lodes, 80, of Hershey, formerly of New Baden, IL and Sierra Vista, AZ, passed away on August 22, 2019 in the Hershey Medical Center. He was born September 4, 1938 in New Baden, IL, son of the late George and Emma Lodes. Mr. Lodes was a retired federal systems analyst; a U.S. Air Force Veteran; and attended Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Hershey. Arnold is survived by; wife, Anita Lodes of Hershey; sons, John Lodes of Sierra Vista, AZ and Jason Lodes of Bellingham, WA; daughter, Dani Lodes-Cooper, (Diane Cooper) of Bellingham, WA; granddaughter, Khristina (Luke) Brandtman; great-grandchildren, Aiden & Liam Brandtman and Naomi & Whitney Powell; sisters, Alice Maxfield, Mary Billhartz and Becky Shaefer and brother, Ralph Lodes. He was proceeded in death by his sister, Judy Ethridge & brothers, Laverne and George Lodes. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions be made to: , P.O. Box 897, Hershey, PA 17033 or an organization of your choice. Send condolences via the online guest book at www.hooverfuneralhome.com Service: A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 11AM in the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 212 Cocoa Ave., Hershey. The family will begin receiving guests at 10AM. Private interment will be in the Hershey Cemetery. Hoover Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., of Hershey
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 25, 2019