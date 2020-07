STAHNKE - Arthur Alan Stahnke, age 85 of Collinsville, IL, born April 9, 1935 in St. Paul, MN passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at his residence. Memorial visitation will be 2 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the funeral home. Memorial service will be at 4 p.m. following the visitation with Rev. John Hembruch officiating. Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL.



